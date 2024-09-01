Berry Wealth Group LP Sells 205 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Berry Wealth Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.74. The company had a trading volume of 439,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

