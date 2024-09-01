Berry Wealth Group LP Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Berry Wealth Group LP cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. 842,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TECH

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.