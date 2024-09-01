Berry Wealth Group LP Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Berry Wealth Group LP lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after buying an additional 104,256 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $122,301,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.76. The stock had a trading volume of 258,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,297. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.57 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.68.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.