BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 777 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 636,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

