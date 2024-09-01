BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS KJAN opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

