BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,714 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,801,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,659,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.