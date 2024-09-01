BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in First Solar by 24.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 1.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $227.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

