Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.85% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after buying an additional 956,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 324,042 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 169,851 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 229,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 155,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,945,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $71.83.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

