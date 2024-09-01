Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,164 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,987 shares of company stock worth $54,373,654. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

