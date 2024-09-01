Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 305,615 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $104.53 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.33, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.