Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $11,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,009,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON in the second quarter valued at $43,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

ON Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ONON opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

