Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,773 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 21.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $175,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $175,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,296 shares of company stock worth $44,532,174. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $353.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

