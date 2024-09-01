Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Short Interest Update

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Arogo Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $788,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOGO remained flat at $10.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.