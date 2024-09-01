Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. 3,573,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,454. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

