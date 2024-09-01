AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,974. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.18.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,923.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

