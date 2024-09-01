Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

