Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in German American Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,936.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,104 shares of company stock worth $151,040. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $40.11. 103,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

