Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.59. 26,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,463. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

