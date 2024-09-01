Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,351,596. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.31. 565,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.