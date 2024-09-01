Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 46,050 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,050 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Compass Diversified worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,117,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after buying an additional 150,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,666,000 after buying an additional 126,072 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,932,000 after buying an additional 890,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Compass Diversified by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 163,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified Company Profile



Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

