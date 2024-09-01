Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 232,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Alico Stock Performance

ALCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 37,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alico has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Alico had a net margin of 56.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alico will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alico

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alico by 57.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Alico by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Alico by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alico to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

