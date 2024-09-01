Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $617,475. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

AKAM stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

