Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in August

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on AGEN. William Blair cut Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Agenus Price Performance
Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,660. Agenus has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
