AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Down 16.4% in August

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 938,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 7,142,857 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 1,499,280 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 193,123 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 328,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIU. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU remained flat at $3.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $319.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.27. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

