Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Able View Global Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of Able View Global stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,676. Able View Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.
Able View Global Company Profile
