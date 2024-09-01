Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Down 20.4% in August

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Able View Global Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Able View Global stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,676. Able View Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

