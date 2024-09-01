Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 337,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

