Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $141.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

