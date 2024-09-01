Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after acquiring an additional 635,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

