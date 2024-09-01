6,988 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,999.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,513,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $99.57 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

