5,300 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 57.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,156.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at $508,156.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. 2,318,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $119.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

