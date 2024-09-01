154,790 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 116,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

