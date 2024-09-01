12,960 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Bought by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.