Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYME. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 375,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $829.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 179.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.