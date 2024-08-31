Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,603 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Zumiez worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 173,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

