WP Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,964,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,637,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

