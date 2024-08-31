WP Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,905,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 276,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,845. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $110.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

