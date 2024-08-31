Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,170,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,706.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 133,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

In related news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,472. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 747,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

