Washington Trust Bank Buys New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,570,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $2,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CASY stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.31. 301,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,081. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.