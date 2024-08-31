Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.03 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Verge has a market capitalization of $60.03 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,172.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.35 or 0.00549833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00111081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00286444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00072073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

