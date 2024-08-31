Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 2,341,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,622. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

