Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,036,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,681. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

