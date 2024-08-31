Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.