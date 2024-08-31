Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 6.9% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,812,000.

VGSH remained flat at $58.77 during midday trading on Friday. 1,084,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

