Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. 1,842,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

