Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,955. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

