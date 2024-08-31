Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Boosted by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after acquiring an additional 540,234 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 486,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

