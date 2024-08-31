Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $573.97. The company had a trading volume of 282,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

