Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,753,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after buying an additional 307,721 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Tennessee purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,811,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.55. 955,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

