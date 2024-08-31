Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

