Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.68. 2,058,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,207. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

